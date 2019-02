G Manikandan was attached to the Armed Reserve Police wing.

A 26-year-old police constable in Chennai was found dead with bullet injury this morning.

Police suspect G Manikandan, who was attached to the Armed Reserve Police wing, could have shot himself dead. "We are investigating. It appears to be a case of suicide," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Mr Manikandan is from Tiruvarur district. Today, sources say, is his birthday.

Investigation is underway.