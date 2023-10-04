Several Flights Delayed At Chennai Airport Due To Server Outage, Issue Resolved

Passengers scheduled to fly out of India were today stuck at the Chennai airport after a server problem led to disruption in services. Several outbound flights at the International Departure were affected due to the outage that lasted from 1.45 am to 4.45 am.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

Airport authorities swiftly responded to the incident, and according to an official statement from the Airports Authority of India, the issue has now been resolved, and operations at the airport are running smoothly.

"The outage was due to fluctuations in the Firewall in T1. The IT team of Chennai Airport immediately took action and has resolved the issue," the statement said.