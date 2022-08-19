Pics: Sleeping Pods At Chennai Airport's Domestic Lounge

Each 'Sleepzo' capsule has ambient lighting, blower control for the AC and comfortable beds.

If you happen to be at Chennai airport and in desperate need to stretch your legs or catch up on some much-needed sleep before your onward connection, then here's good news for you. Flyers at Chennai airport's Domestic Arrival Lounge can now take advantage of four bed-sized capsules called 'Sleepzo', which are ideal for a short rest. The facility will come in handy particularly for transit passengers, offering them a place to rest before their onward flights.

Dr Sharad Kumar, the Director of Chennai International Airport, launched the facility on Wednesday in the presence of other top airport officials.



Tweeting about this latest initiative in terms of passenger amenities, Airports Authority of India, or AAI, said: "Waiting at #AAI's #Chennai @aaichnairport won't be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility 'Sleepzo' in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest."

The new facility can be availed on an hourly basis. Each sleeping pod is equipped with essential basic amenities such as reading lights, charging stations, USB chargers and space to store luggage. The ambient lights, blower control for the air-conditioning and comfortable beds will ensure that a traveller has all the facilities that he or she needs on the go - without having to actually check into a hotel.

Each capsule can accommodate one person and a child under 12 years.

"Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it's very important to get some rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel, which may not be possible, both, because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option," a Press release from Chennai airport said.