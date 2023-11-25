Case Against TV Journalist For Filming, Harassing Women Leaving Chennai Bar

The police said they are investigating the case

The Chennai Police have filed a case against a TV journalist of News Tamil 24x7 and others for their alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of women at a bar in the early hours of Monday.

Reports said the women leaving the bar were not only filmed without consent but also subjected to abuse and obscene comments. The footage, telecast by several TV channels, sparked outrage on social media.

The charges include sexual harassment, explicit sexual behaviour, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, singing obscene songs, and intent to insult a woman's modesty.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

The incident highlighted the need for strict action against any form of harassment and the responsible use of media platforms.

Investigators said trouble started when five members who were denied entry at a private bar after the bar timing ended created a ruckus. Many customers were reportedly watching the world cup cricket final match and the subsequent programmes since Sunday night.

On hearing about this, the accused Sudharsan and the others came.

"While taking video, a few unknown people used abusive, denigrating and obscene remarks against the women coming out of the bar, which were telecast later in various channels," the police said in a statement.

Neither News Tamil 24x7 nor the journalist Sudharshan has responded to the allegations or the police charges.