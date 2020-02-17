Muslim Couple Gets Married At Anti-CAA Protest In Chennai

The couple held a "No CAA" placard during the ceremony. (AFP)

A Muslim couple, holding an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act placard, got married at the venue of a protest in Chennai on Monday.

The couple, Sumayya and Shahin Shah, got married at a protest venue in North Chennai.

The Imam introduced the couple to the gathering and community elders blessed them. After a brief ceremony during which the tricolour fluttered in the background, the couple was showered with gifts.

The newly weds have been actively taking part in anti-CAA protests and decided to tie the knot at the venue, with elders agreeing to it.

The bride was dressed in a bright red saree with zari work, while the groom wore maroon.

The protest has been on at Old Washermanpet in north Chennai since February 24 and has been dubbed as "Chennai's Shaheen Bagh" on social media.

Muslims form a sizeable chunk of the population in the area. Two streets serve as a protest venue and volunteers have put up a lengthy pandal to provide shade.