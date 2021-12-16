Bid To Smuggle Foreign Currency Worth Rs 68 Lakh Foiled At Chennai Airport

The currencies were concealed in paper folders in a baggage carried by the passenger who was arrested.

Customs authorities at the airport foiled the bid to smuggle foreign currencies. (Representational)

Chennai:

Customs authorities at the airport on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currencies totally valued at Rs 68.09 lakh to Dubai and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru, customs authorities intercepted a passenger bound for Dubai and recovered 649 Saudi Riyals of 500 denomination, 10 USD of 100 denomination, two Saudi Riyals of 100 denomination, a press release said.

