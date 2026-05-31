Argument In Chennai Bar Escalates Into Road Rage, Car Rams 2-Wheeler, Kills Woman

An altercation between two groups at a private bar in Chennai turned fatal when a group of young men allegedly rammed their car into a two-wheeler, killing an 18-year-old woman.

The police have filed a case and arrested three accused, identified as Balamurugan (21), Joshwa (19) and Kishore Kumar (19). The victim has been identified as Yancy (18), a Sri Lankan refugee living in Villupuram district.

According to the police, Yancy and her friends were dancing at a private bar when an altercation broke out between their group and another group of men. Bouncers intervened and brought the situation under control.

However, the dispute continued outside the bar, where bouncers once again stepped in and asked both groups to leave. Later, while Yancy and her friends were travelling on a two-wheeler, they allegedly spotted the rival group in a car.

The police said that Yancy's friends allegedly threw stones at the car. Enraged, the car allegedly chased and rammed the two-wheeler. The impact threw Yancy off the vehicle, and she died on the spot.

Her friend, who is 17, was critically injured. She is in the hospital.

Yancy's family sought severe punishment for all the accused. Officials have sealed the private bar for allowing people under 18 years old into the bar. A special police team has been formed to search for the remaining accused who are on the run.