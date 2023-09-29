1 Killed, 6 Injured After Petrol Pump Roof Collapses In Chennai

Those injured are undergoing treatment in a government hospital. (Representational)

One person died and six people sustained injuries after the roof of a petrol pump collapsed on them at Saidapet in Chennai on Friday, said police.

The collapse happened during heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in the area, the police added.

"Saidapet Police Station has received a complaint and an investigation is being held on this mishap. There were gusty winds during the time when the rooftop collapsed," a police official said.

The victim is identified as Kandhasamy who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital nearby.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a government hospital.

Mathew who witnessed the tragedy said, " I was crossing the Petrol Bunk when I heard a big noise. Then I saw the rooftop of the petrol pump fall. The injured were rushed to hospitals soon after the incident."

"My mother and I came to the pump for petrol. That time there was heavy rainfall, we don't know what happened suddenly the rooftop collapsed. Fortunately many were not injured. My mother is fine now" said Naveen.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian also inspected the rescue operation.

