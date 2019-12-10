Woman Journalist, Out On Walk, Molested On Panjab University Campus: Cops

Based on a description, police have released a sketch of the accused (Representational)

A woman journalist was injured after an unidentified man molested her when she was on out on a morning walk at the botanical garden in Panjab University campus, police said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old journalist with a leading daily, who lives on the campus, suffered bruises on her face and arms in the attack which took place on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman said she went to the garden at 7.25 am and after a few minutes, the man suddenly appeared on the scene.

At the time of the incident, there were no other morning walkers inside the garden.

As the accused approached the journalist, he pointed towards the cactus enclosure, telling her that some flowers were blooming in that area and she could click picture with her mobile phone, according to the complaint.

Feeling uncomfortable with his gesture, she threatened to click his photo on her cell phone and give it to the police.

The accused took a couple of steps towards her and caught hold of her from behind, gagging her mouth with his hand. After grappling with the accused for nearly 15 minutes, she managed to free herself from his clutches and ran out of the garden, the woman said in the complaint.

She then narrated the incident to her husband, after which the couple approached police.

A couple of days back, the same man, also stated to be around 45 years of age, had asked her which hostel she lived in and the journalist had told him that she was from the faculty avoiding any further conversation soon after which he had left the spot.

Police later registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (passing sexually coloured remarks), 354-D (stalking) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Based on the woman's description, police have released a sketch of the accused.

"We have got some vital clues. Somebody else too has seen the man after the incident and according to that person the sketch of the accused matches 80-90 per cent with him," SHO of Sector 11 police station, Inspector Rajiv Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.

Police have formed teams of 50-60 officers who were carrying out raids in nearby areas, including Dhanas, he said.

They are also collecting details of security guards, gardeners, canteen workers and others on the PU campus, he said.