UK Woman Alleges Rape By Spa Employee At Chandigarh Hotel

The woman is reported to be around 50 years old.

Chandigarh | | Updated: December 30, 2018 03:18 IST
Police officials said that the matter was being investigated. (Representational)


Chandigarh: 

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered a case after a British woman alleged that she had been raped by a staff member of the spa of a leading hotel where she was staying.

The woman, who arrived in Chandigarh on December 19 and was staying in the hotel with a companion, alleged that she was raped by the spa employee when she went for a foot spa service.

The woman is reported to be around 50 years old.

Police officials said a complaint has been filed and the the matter was being investigated.

The accused is on the run.


 

