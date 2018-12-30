UK Woman Alleges Rape By Spa Employee At Chandigarh Hotel

Police officials said that the matter was being investigated. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered a case after a British woman alleged that she had been raped by a staff member of the spa of a leading hotel where she was staying.

The woman, who arrived in Chandigarh on December 19 and was staying in the hotel with a companion, alleged that she was raped by the spa employee when she went for a foot spa service.

The woman is reported to be around 50 years old.

Police officials said a complaint has been filed and the the matter was being investigated.

The accused is on the run.



