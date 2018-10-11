Issue Advance Notice To Ex-Police Chief: High Court To Punjab Government

Sumedh Singh Saini was appointed byprevious Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)-BJP government. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Punjab government to issue a seven-day advance notice to the former state police chief before taking any action against him.

Punjab's former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, appointed by the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)-BJP government, had moved the High Court apprehending arrest under false cases.

Several cases of corruption were filed against the current Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his close aides when Mr Saini headed the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Mr Saini, in his plea, had said that the current Congress government in the state could unleash vendetta against him and sought the court's directions to the state to keep his arrest in abeyance for a specific period to enable him to seek recourse to legal remedies.

Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill directed the state government to give a prior notice to Saini in case action was contemplated against him. The Punjab government and CBI have been put on notice for November 28 by the High Court.