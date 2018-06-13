7 Arrested In Haryana For Looting Truck Loaded With Amazon Parcels The truck containing parcels of Amazon was on its way from a godown in Faridabad to Gurugram when the incident took place, a police spokesman said today.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused hail from Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi (Representational) Chandigarh: The Haryana Police have arrested seven people for allegedly looting parcels, worth lakhs of rupees, of a major e-commerce company from a truck in Faridabad.



The truck containing parcels of Amazon was on its way from a godown in Faridabad to Gurugram when the incident took place, a police spokesman said today.



He said that some of the stolen articles, including eight mobile phones, mobile tempered glass, two pairs of men sports shoes, a set of earphones, a laptop bag, a mobile phone and a sewing machine, were recovered from the accused.



The accused hail from Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, he said.



The accused stopped the truck in the Saran area of Faridabad yesterday and abducted the driver. They left him at a bypass road in Ballabhgarh, the spokesman said.



Two accused fled with the loaded truck, stole all the articles and left the truck at an isolated place in the Sector 31 police station area, he said.



The spokesman said that a case was registered at Saran police station.



He said that a team of the Crime Branch, Faridabad, on getting a tip off, had arrested all seven accused.



