Diljit Dosanjh Faces Flak Over Chandigarh Concert, Organisers Get Notice

A show cause notice was served to the organisers of the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Chandigarh for breaching the noise limits.

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration said during the December 14 concert, the stipulated sound level of 75 decibels was breached. At the three locations where sound levels were checked, the reading stood between 76 and 93 decibels.

Authorities informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday about the breach and recommended strict action against violators. The court took the information on record and adjourned the hearing till January.

Mr Dosanjh had courted controversy on Monday when his post on X started the 'Punjab vs Panjab' debate. As he arrived in Chandigarh, he shared a post accompanied by the word 'Panjab', prompting social media users to accuse him of deliberately omitting the Indian flag emoji.

"If the tricolour is missed once while mentioning Punjab in a tweet, it's called a conspiracy. Even in a tweet about Bengaluru, it was missed once. If Punjab is written as Panjab, it's called a conspiracy. Whether you write it as Panjab or Punjab...it will always remain Punjab (he wrote in Punjabi)," his post read. He also explained that name of the state translates to 'Panj' (five) and 'Ab' (rivers), and its spelling differences in English do not change its identity.

Meanwhile, singer AP Dhillon's show in Chandigarh, scheduled for December 21, has been shifted from the Sector 34 exhibition ground to the Rally Ground.