'Write Panjab Or Punjab...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Spelling Controversy

A social media post by Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has sparked a 'Punjab vs Panjab' debate. In a recent post on X, the singer shared a video of him arriving at Chandigarh airport accompanied by the word 'Panjab'. Social media users alleged that he deliberately omitted the Indian flag emoji in his post. Responding to the accusations, Diljit today dismissed the allegations which he termed "conspiracy theories".

"If the tricolour is missed once while mentioning Punjab in a tweet, it's called a conspiracy. Even in a tweet about Bengaluru, it was missed once. If Punjab is written as Panjab, it's called a conspiracy. Whether you write it as Panjab or Punjab...it will always remain Punjab (he wrote in Punjabi)," his post read.

ਪੰਜਾਬ 🇮🇳



Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath 🇮🇳 Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy



BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna..



Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy



PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho..

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna 😇



Panj Aab - 5 Rivers… pic.twitter.com/a1U7q8DW5j — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2024

The controversy began when Diljit posted a note announcing an upcoming concert in Chandigarh, spelling Punjab as Panjab. Many argued that this spelling is primarily associated with the Pakistani side of the region. They accused him of subtly promoting the Pakistani identity of Punjab.

Referring to its etymology, Diljit said that the name originates from Persian and translates to "Land of the Five Rivers" (panj meaning five and ab meaning water). He said that the spelling differences in English, a colonial language, do not change the identity of Punjab.

"I know you won't stop. Keep going! How many times should we prove that...We LOVE INDIA. Come up with something new, guys!," he posted on X.

One fan asked Diljit why he even bothered responding to the trolls, urging him to ignore them.

"I don't bother about these things, but repeatedly tweeting false claims makes them seem true, so it's necessary to counter them," the singer responded.

During British colonial rule, the region's name was rendered as Panjab in English. Post-partition, when Punjab was divided between India and Pakistan, the distinction persisted in certain contexts. For example, Lahore's university retained the spelling Punjab University, while its counterpart in India adopted Panjab University.

