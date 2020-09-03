'Chandigarh Is Asking Where's Our MP': Congress's Swipe At Kirron Kher

The Congress targetted BJP MP Kirron Kher over alleged absence from public duty

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress launched a social media campaign on Thursday questioning the alleged absence of BJP MP Kirron Kher from her constituency during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chandigarh Congress chief Pradeep Chhabra said the second-time BJP MP should have been making rounds of the city during the pandemic to listen to people's issues, "but she is nowhere to be seen".

"Kirron Kher has not been seen in public for the last few months. Though she attended a meeting with administration officials virtually a fortnight ago, she has not been seen making public appearances and listening to people's grievances," Mr Chhabra said.

"The pandemic has spread in Chandigarh. The municipal corporation does not have enough money to pay salaries. People are facing a lot of problems and there is great resentment among the public, who are asking where is their MP," the Congress leader said.

"During these difficult times, it is the primary responsibility of the MP to solve people's problems, but she is missing. Therefore, our party has launched a social media campaign so that the voice of the people of the city reaches every nook and corner," Mr Chhabra said.

Chandigarh has reported nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases and 59 fatalities.

While Ms Kher could not be contacted over the phone, she had responded to similar allegations by the Congress a few months ago. In April, she took on those who criticised her on social media over her alleged absence from her constituency during the outbreak.

Ms Kher had said she was very much in the city and ensuring that essential items reached people. In a video shared on Twitter, Ms Kher had said she was being constantly targeted by certain people on social media.

"I have been here in Chandigarh from day one and everybody should have known that. Everybody knows in the (city) administration," Ms Kher had said. "I want to say that it is not necessary to show your presence. It is a lockdown. It means you have to stay indoors," she had said.