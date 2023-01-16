Caught On CCTV: Chandigarh Woman Hit By Car While Feeding Stray Dog

Tejashwita went to the same spot with her mother daily to feed stray dogs, her family said

In a shocking hit-and-run case in Chandigarh that was caught on camera, an SUV hit a 25-year-old woman feeding a stray dog near her home and sped away.

The woman, Tejashwita, has suffered injuries to her head and is recovering at a hospital. Her family said she has spoken to them and is doing fine.

According to the family, the incident took place on Saturday night when Tejashwita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs by the footpath.

In CCTV footage, Tejashwita can be seen feeding a dog. A Mahindra Thar SUV appears on the parallel road. The SUV is seen making a U-turn and hitting the woman, leaving her writhing in pain.

Tejashwita's mother was horrified to see her lying in a pool of blood. She says no one stopped to help. She called home and the police control room.

Tejashwita's father, Ojaswi Kaushal, said she has completed her graduation in Architecture and is preparing for civil service entrance exams. She used to go with her mother daily to feed stray dogs, he said.

Police have registered a case and search is on for the vehicle and the driver.

A series of horrifying accidents have brought rash driving back under the spotlight. The most prominent among these is the Delhi car horror case, in which a 20-year-old woman died after her leg was stuck under a car and the vehicle dragged her through the roads.

In another tragic incident, a speeding police van rammed into a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad road yesterday. A six-year-old girl was killed and five family members injured. Shockingly, the police personnel did not try to rush the child to the hospital and instead, fled the spot.