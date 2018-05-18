Chandigarh Man Allegedly Poisons Family While Drunk, 3 Minor Daughters Die

The accused, Kashmiri Ram who is a resident of Bighana village in Jind around 180 kilometres from Chandigarh, allegedly poisoned his family on Tuesday in an inebriated state. He was arrested on Thursday, they said.
The three victims who died were in the age group of 7 to 16 years, SHO of Alewa in Jind district Hari Om said.
One of the victims, in her dying statement to police said that her father had forcibly administered the poison to the family, the police official said, adding, "We have registered a case and further investigations are on."