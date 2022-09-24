AAP's Raghav Chadha Takes Netflix Show Swipe At Punjab Governor

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said Punjab Governor is eroding people's faith in his office

The ongoing spat between the Governor of Punjab and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shows just no sign of ebbing. Latest in this point-counterpoint between the two sides is AAP leader Raghav Chadha's tweet today, taking a swipe at Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Alluding to a popular series on streaming platform Netflix, Mr Chadha tweeted: "Whether it's inflation or the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - legislative business is exclusive domain of Business Advisory Committee & Speaker, not of Governor. The Governor of Punjab is thoroughly eroding people's faith in his office, one communication at a time."

This tweet follows the issuing of a notification from the Office of the Principal Secretary to the Governor of Punjab, seeking details about the agenda for the assembly session scheduled for September 27. The notification said: "Hon'ble Governor, Punjab, desires to know the details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed 3rd session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on 27.09.2022."

This notification came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced yesterday that an assembly session will be convened on September 27, after the Governor had withdrawn an earlier notification to summon a special session of the assembly on September 22 to allow a confidence vote in the assembly.

While asking for Governor's consent for an assembly session, a list of legislative business is usually provided.

However, Chief Minister Mann tweeted earlier today that no President or Governor has asked for list of Legislative business before calling a session in 75 years. "Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. its too much, (sic)" his tweet read.

The confidence vote was sought by the AAP leadership to prove that their house was intact after it claimed that BJP was trying to topple the government by offering bribes of Rs 25 crores to each AAP MLA to ditch the ruling party.

BJP claimed that AAP's poaching allegations were fictitious and demand for a confidence vote on the issue was merely wasteful.