23-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Found Dead With Bullet Wounds In Chandigarh Navjot Singh's body, bearing four to five bullet injury marks, was found few metres away from his car at village Rampur Sainian.

Share EMAIL PRINT Navjot Singh's family were looking for him after he did not reach home last night: Police Chandigarh: A 23-year-old Punjabi singer was found dead in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh, police said today.



Navjot Singh's body, bearing four to five bullet injury marks, was found few metres away from his car at village Rampur Sainian in Dera Bassi, Mohali, at around 1 am, said Inspector Mahinder Singh, police station (Dera Bassi).



The singer's family, living in Mohali, were frantically searching for him after he did not reach home last night, police said.



"Investigations are underway," the Inspector said, adding, that a murder case has been registered in this regard and the body has been sent to the civil hospital for post mortem.



Last month, a popular Punjabi singer, Parmish Verma was shot in his leg by unidentified men, when he was returning home in Punjab's Mohali, from an event at a mall in Chandigarh. Parmish Verma's friend was shot as well. He was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Parmish Verma and his friend were said to be out of danger.



A 23-year-old Punjabi singer was found dead in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh, police said today.Navjot Singh's body, bearing four to five bullet injury marks, was found few metres away from his car at village Rampur Sainian in Dera Bassi, Mohali, at around 1 am, said Inspector Mahinder Singh, police station (Dera Bassi).The singer's family, living in Mohali, were frantically searching for him after he did not reach home last night, police said. "Investigations are underway," the Inspector said, adding, that a murder case has been registered in this regard and the body has been sent to the civil hospital for post mortem.Last month, a popular Punjabi singer, Parmish Verma was shot in his leg by unidentified men, when he was returning home in Punjab's Mohali, from an event at a mall in Chandigarh. Parmish Verma's friend was shot as well. He was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Parmish Verma and his friend were said to be out of danger. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter