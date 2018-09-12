26-Year-Old Hotel Employee Allegedly Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi

The post-mortem will be conducted after the family members reach Delhi. (Representational)

A 26-year-old hotel employee allegedly died of electrocution in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay, they said, adding that he worked as a cook at a local hotel since August 19.

The police said they rushed to the spot after they were alerted that a man's body was lying on the roof of the said hotel on Monday night.

Vijay was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, a police officer said.

Burn injuries were found on the right arm and left shoulder of the deceased, he added.

During investigation, it was learnt that Vijay had gone to take a shower in the bathroom on the roof of the hotel where he allegedly died of electric shock from the air-condition unit installed near the toilet, the officer said.

The family members of the deceased, who are in Jharkhand, have been informed about the death, police said. The post-mortem will be conducted after the family members reach Delhi. Further investigation is underway.