Live Updates From #SwadesBuildingLivelihoods Telethon: Building Livelihoods Of Over 15,000 Needy Households

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with Swades India, a non-profit organization has initiated a drive #SwadesBuildingLivelihoods to raise funds to build livelihoods of 15,000+ most needy households (tribal, migrant/daily-wage homes and others, poorest of poor families) in rural Raigad and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. The aim is to create self-sustaining communities as their capacities are built, inputs and market linkages strengthened to ensure that every household earns at least Rs. 2,00,000 per annum through a basket of programs - be it farm based, off-farm or non-farm interventions.

The current COVID-19 pandemic and associated slowdown has impacted livelihoods and resulted in inflow of over 90,000 people back to their villages in Raigad. Further, cyclone Nisarga left loss of property and livelihoods. The situation continues to be a double whammy for both residents and the reverse migrated families.

While as a first response, immediate relief with medical aid and grocery/daily essentials has been released, the parallel need now is for recovery, to overcome loss sustained and build their livelihoods.

Here are the Live Updates of the #SwadesBuildingLivelihoods Telethon:

Every rupee you donate in this campaign will be matched by a corporate donor partner and the Swades Foundation ensuring tripling of impact. The money raised will be used to engage a needy household into an income generation activity.

With off-farm interventions the foundation engages households in poultry, goat rearing, dairy or fishery augmenting their income by Rs. 25,000 to 80,000 per annum. The foundation provides input support, training and continuous handholding and so far has created over 13,000 entrepreneurs.

The aim is to create self-sustaining communities as the initiative builds their capacities, strengthens inputs and market linkages by ensuring that every household earns at least Rs. 2,00,000 per annum through a basket of programs - be it farm based, off-farm or non-farm interventions.



It begins with the selection of the right beneficiary - a ~150 member strong field team along with the Village Development Committees that we have created at hamlet level helps us reach out to the right and needy beneficiaries. Post identification, every beneficiary undergoes a rigorous training and certification process before they are engaged in a livelihood initiative.

