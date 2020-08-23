Live Updates From #SwadesBuildingLivelihoods Telethon: Building Livelihoods Of Over 15,000 Needy Households

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with Swades India, a non-profit organization has initiated a drive #SwadesBuildingLivelihoods to raise funds to build livelihoods of 15,000+ most needy households (tribal, migrant/daily-wage homes and others, poorest of poor families) in rural Raigad and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. The aim is to create self-sustaining communities as their capacities are built, inputs and market linkages strengthened to ensure that every household earns at least Rs. 2,00,000 per annum through a basket of programs - be it farm based, off-farm or non-farm interventions.
The current COVID-19 pandemic and associated slowdown has impacted livelihoods and resulted in inflow of over 90,000 people back to their villages in Raigad. Further, cyclone Nisarga left loss of property and livelihoods. The situation continues to be a double whammy for both residents and the reverse migrated families.
While as a first response, immediate relief with medical aid and grocery/daily essentials has been released, the parallel need now is for recovery, to overcome loss sustained and build their livelihoods.
