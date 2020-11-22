Live Updates from NDTV - UNICEF #Reimagine Telethon: An Initiative To Protect Most Vulnerable Children Affected By COVID-19

Children are the forgotten victims of the pandemic. COVID has severely affected not just children's health but has caused many of them to drop out of school. Family incomes are badly hit and so is children's nutrition and health including timely immunisation. With lockdowns being relaxed, things will improve but will not get back to normal for a very long time – during which time lives, educations and futures will be lost. Help us protect our most vulnerable children. The pandemic has shown that every child is at risk. Let's reimagine our children's future. Join NDTV and UNICEF's special campaign, 'Reimagine Our Children's Future.'

The campaign aims to help protect the most vulnerable children affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Without immediate funding and key lifesaving interventions like health care, nutrition, and immunization, an additional 1,600 children could die in India everyday over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services. Without our interventions and investments – of ideas, resources and heart - these children will have no future. It is in our hands to ensure that these forgotten victims of a catastrophic global crisis are given a future.

Here are the Live Updates from the #Reimagine Telethon:

Nov 21, 2020 03:35 (IST) Watch Live a special 2-hour #Reimagine telethon to protect our most vulnerable children who have been put at even greater risk because of the pandemic



Nov 20, 2020 19:44 (IST) With the COVID-19 pandemic we need to ensure children receive proper healthcare, right nutrition and timely vaccines

Here's how the money raised through this campaign will be utilised.

To donate and support the campaign click here: https://special.ndtv.com/reimagine-our-children-s-future-82/donate-now

Nov 20, 2020 19:11 (IST) Join NDTV and UNICEF's special campaign, 'Reimagine Our Children's Future'

Donate Now: https://special.ndtv.com/reimagine-our-children-s-future-82/donate-now



Nov 20, 2020 19:09 (IST) With the health, nutrition, immunisation, education, mental health and physical safety of our children severely impacted, COVID-19 has only made a bad situation even worse.

