Live Updates From Rehearsals For Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan: It Is One Health, One Planet, One Future

As we gear up to launch season 8 of BSI, here is a glimpse of rehearsals & preparation. Watch LIVE the 12-Hour telethon with Amitabh Bachchan on Oct 3

Live Updates From Rehearsals For Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan: It Is One Health, One Planet, One Future

NDTV and Dettol have been jointly working towards a clean and healthy India since 2014 via the Banega Swachh India initiative, which is helmed by Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. In the eighth year, the campaign aims to highlight the inter-dependency of humans and the environment, and of humans on one another with the focus on One Health, One Planet, One Future – Leaving No One Behind. 

Here are the live updates from the rehearsals for the Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan on October 3:

Oct 02, 2021 14:45 (IST)
Watch out for Artist Nathu Khan's performance on the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon
Oct 02, 2021 14:11 (IST)
Here's some behind the scenes action. Sesame Workshop India rehearsing for its act for the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon.
'A simple act of handwashing can save lives.'
Oct 02, 2021 14:00 (IST)
Don't Miss the act by Sesame Workshop India as they teach the basics of handwashing
Oct 02, 2021 13:57 (IST)
Watch out for Live performance by Artist Monali Thakur, only on the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon on October 3
Oct 02, 2021 13:38 (IST)
Dharavi Rocks will be performing on Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan on October 3
Oct 02, 2021 13:31 (IST)
Healthy People Can Lay The Foundation Of A Healthy And Prosperous Nation

Join us on NDTV-Dettol India special Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan on October 3, 9 am (IST) onwards


Oct 02, 2021 13:25 (IST)
This year, the commitment of the campaign is to raise awareness about taking care of, everyone's health in India - especially vulnerable communities.

Oct 02, 2021 13:23 (IST)
The campaign notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that the health of the country is interlinked with the health of its people. 

Oct 02, 2021 13:18 (IST)
This year in its Season 8, the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign will focus on the theme: One Health, One Planet, One Future - Leaving No One Behind