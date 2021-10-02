Live Updates From Rehearsals For Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan: It Is One Health, One Planet, One Future

NDTV and Dettol have been jointly working towards a clean and healthy India since 2014 via the Banega Swachh India initiative, which is helmed by Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. In the eighth year, the campaign aims to highlight the inter-dependency of humans and the environment, and of humans on one another with the focus on One Health, One Planet, One Future – Leaving No One Behind.
Here are the live updates from the rehearsals for the Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan on October 3:
Don't forget to tune into Artist Nathu Khan's performance on the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon.- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2021
Watch LIVE on October 3 from 9am on NDTV & https://t.co/3oUB8pKgxn#BanegaSwasthIndia#LeavingNoOneBehind#Health#HealthyIndia#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/UqDsgCD71O
Don't Miss the act by Sesame Workshop India as they teach the basics of #Handwashing- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2021
Watch LIVE the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon on October 3 from 9 am on NDTV & https://t.co/3oUB8pKgxn#BanegaSwasthIndia#Health#Hygiene#Sanitation#HealthyIndiapic.twitter.com/do81uCsMtf
Watch out for Live performance by Artist Monali Thakur, only on the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon on October 3 from 9 am on NDTV & https://t.co/3oUB8pKgxn#BanegaSwasthIndia#LeavingNoOneBehind#Environment#ThisIsReckitt#Reckitt#SwasthIndia#ClimateChangepic.twitter.com/gnMNmIjRzu- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2021
Don't miss the performance by Dharavi Rocks, the band that makes music out of trash- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2021
Watch LIVE the 12-hour #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat telethon on October 3 from 9am on NDTV & https://t.co/3oUB8pKgxn#BanegaSwasthIndia#LeavingNoOneBehind#Health#Hygiene#Sanitationpic.twitter.com/lOdoOAcv4u