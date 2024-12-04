Vijay Sales: Redefining Electronics Retail In India For 57 Years

Vijay Sales is celebrating 57 years of success.

Vijay Sales India Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, has become a household name in the electronics retail industry. Its journey began in 1967 when the visionary Mr Nanu Gupta established a small TV showroom in Mahim. Over 57 years, Vijay Sales has grown into a leading retail chain, renowned for quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

A Journey of Growth and Milestones

From its modest beginnings, Vijay Sales has expanded to operate 147 stores across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Its milestones reflect its remarkable growth: a 20,000 sq. ft. showroom in Borivali in 2002, the largest electronics store in Bhosari, Pune, in 2018, and its expansion to Pune in 2008, Delhi in 2010, and Haryana in 2012.

In 2013, the brand celebrated the opening of its 50th store in Faridabad, marking its entry into Uttar Pradesh. The acquisition of the TMC Retail Chain in 2019 added 28 stores to its portfolio, further solidifying its presence in South India. Today, Vijay Sales boasts over 1.7 million sq. ft. of retail space, catering to a growing customer base of more than 8 million and welcoming over 50,000 visitors daily.

A Commitment to Excellence

Vijay Sales offers an extensive selection of over 9,000 products from 95 leading brands, ensuring customers find the perfect electronics for their needs, regardless of budget. Its aesthetically designed showrooms, strategically located across India, provide a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

In addition to its physical stores, Vijay Sales has embraced the digital age with its online platform, www.vijaysales.com. This omnichannel approach ensures customers can access their favourite electronics anytime, anywhere, blending convenience with quality service.

Built on Trust and Values

With more than 5,000 employees on-roll, Vijay Sales operates with a dedicated team that drives its mission of excellence. Its customer-centric policies and keen understanding of market trends have made it a trusted name in electronics and consumer durables.

As Vijay Sales celebrates 57 years of success, its legacy continues to inspire. Grounded in trust, driven by innovation, and committed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers, Vijay Sales aims to remain a cornerstone of India's electronics retail industry, delivering exceptional experiences for generations to come.