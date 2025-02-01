Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Dhan Dhyan Krishi' Scheme For Farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a 'Dhan Dhyan Krishi' scheme and said it will help over 1 crore farmers in the country.

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, she said the 'PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana' will cover 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters.

"Our government will undertake a PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and specialised measures, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. It aims to enhance cultural productivity," she said while presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014.

#UnionBudget2025 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana - developing agri districts program...Our government will undertake a PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and… pic.twitter.com/5rQwdGQOqE — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

She also said a comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will be launched.

Ms Sitharaman said the government will also launch a rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor, she said.

Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years, the finance minister said.

Union Budget 2025-26 Continues Efforts To Accelerate Growth

Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.

"Together we embark on a journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity," she said in her record 8th straight Budget presentation.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker asserted that the Indian economy is the "fastest-growing" among all developing economies.

"We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to stimulate growth," she said.