Some opposition MPs, including those from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, walked out of the Lok Sabha Saturday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025.

As Ms Sitharaman rose to present the budget, a little after 11 am, SP members shouted slogans demanding a discussion on the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh this week, in which 30 people died.