Union Budget 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Tomorrow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23. The Budget Session of the Parliament started On Monday and will continue until August 12. Ahead of the Budget presentation, the Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on July 22, 2024, giving an overview of the economy's performance.

Union Budget 2024: Date and Time

The Union Budget 2024 will be presented on July 23, 2024, at 11:00 am IST.

Where to watch the Budget live

Tune in tomorrow at 11 am to watch the Budget 2024 presentation live. The event will be streamed on various platforms, offering viewers a range of options to choose from. You can watch it live on the NDTV news channel.

The Finance Minister's address will also be available to stream live via the NDTV app and live TV. The NDTV YouTube channel will also broadcast the Budget 2024 live on July 23. For more updates, track the NDTV live blog coverage.

This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive Budget presentation since taking office in 2019.

In her previous budget speeches, Ms Sitharaman has focused on various themes and initiatives. Her debut budget speech in 2019 focused on "ease of living" and proposed initiatives like pension schemes for small traders and a boost to the electric vehicle industry.

The 2020 budget focused on three themes - "aspirational India", "economic development", and "caring society".

The 2021 budget was presented amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritised healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth.

The 2022 budget focused on "Digital India" and proposed initiatives like digital currency, digital health ecosystem and a boost to the fintech sector.

The 2023 budget was intent on "green growth", "youth power" and "inclusive development".

The July 23 budget speech is expected to focus on infrastructure development, social welfare schemes and measures to boost economic growth. With the government's emphasis on "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", Ms Sitharaman may announce initiatives to support domestic manufacturing and self-reliance.