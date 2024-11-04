Share Market Crashes Ahead Of US Elections, Slides Over 1,000 Points

The share market tumbled in early trade on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. While Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, Nifty was below the 24,000-mark at 10:50 am.

Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth over 90,000 crore in October, making it the worst month in terms of outflows. Exchange data showed foreign investors sold Rs 211.93 crore-worth equities last Friday.

The other Asian markets, including Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong, were trading higher while the US markets ended in the green on Friday.