Sensex Hits 80,000 Milestone: Top Gainer And Losers Last 6 Months. Check Full List

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh highs on July 3, as the BSE Sensex crossed the 80,000 mark and the NSE Nifty 50 crossed the 24,300 level. Earlier, last year on Dec 11, 2023, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 70,000 mark.



It took the Sensex only 139 trading sessions to gain 10,000 points to touch the 80,000 mark. As the index scaled the historic peak, the market capitalisation of 30 constituents of the Sensex gained 15 per cent to touch Rs 156.7 lakh crore on July 3.

Here's a look at the biggest gainers from the latest 10,000 points rally of the 30-share index:



Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer in the run-up to the Sensex touching the 80,000 mark. The automotive company's shares rallied 74 per cent from Rs 1,652.2 apiece on the BSE on December 11 to close at Rs 2,881.35 apiece on July 3 as the benchmark index hit the new record high.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,912.8 apiece, up 1.22 per cent, on the BSE.



Power Grid Corp of India Ltd

Public sector company Power Grid Corp emerged as the second biggest gainer on the Sensex. The stock gained nearly 46 per cent from Rs 230.95 apiece on December 11 to close at Rs 336.5 apiece on July 4. The Maharatna company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 3.13 crore as of July 4.

The stock was trading flat at Rs 336.25 apiece, up by 0.25 per cent, at 11:17 am on July 4.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports emerged as the third biggest gainer in the benchmark indices' 10,000 point rally. The Adani Group company's stock surged 44 per cent from its price of Rs 1,031.4 apiece on December 11 to Rs 1,510.75 per share on the BSE on July 3. Adani Ports shares were trading flat at Rs 1,504.9, down 0.39 per cent, at 11:17 am on July 4.



Bharti Airtel Ltd

Telecom major Bharti Airtel became the fourth biggest gainer on the Sensex in during the 139-day period as its shares jumped nearly 42 per cent to close at Rs 1,420.35 apiece on July 3 compared to its price of Rs 1,000.65 apiece on December 11.

Shares of the telecom major were trading flat at Rs 1,415.05 apiece, , down by 0.37 per cent, on the BSE at 11:17 am.



Tata Motors

The Tata Group company was the fifth top gainer in the benchmark indices' 10,000 point rally.

The stock rose over 35 per cent in 139 trading sessions from its closing price of Rs 720.75 apiece on December 11 to close at Rs 975.65 on July 3.

Shares of the automotive company are currently trading at Rs 986 apiece on the BSE at 11:17 am on July 3, up by 1.06 per cent.



Here's a look at the stocks which emerged as the top losers in Sensex's 10,000 point journey:

Asian Paints

Asian Paints emerged as the top-drag in the 139 session journey in which the Sensex hit the 80,000 mark. The stock slipped over 9per cent to close at Rs 2,925.25 apiece on July 3 from its price of Rs 3,233.15 per share on December 11. The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,956.3 per share on the BSE, up by 1.06 per cent at 11:17 am on July 3.



Titan

Titan became the second biggest loser in the nearly six month period in which the benchmark index rallied. The stock closed at Rs 3,360.9 apiece on July 3, slipping more than 7 per cent from the stock's price on December 11 of Rs 3,630.9 per share on December 11.

The stock was trading flat at Rs 3,344.95 per share, down by 0.47 per cent at 11:17 am.



Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv was the third biggest loser in the benchmark indices' 10,000 point rally. The stock closed at Rs1594.6 apiece on July 3, falling over 6per cent from its price of Rs 1,702.95 apiece on December 11.

Bajaj Finserv shares were trading flat at Rs 1,598.8 apiece, up by 0.26 per cent, on the BSE at 11:17 am.

ITC

Diversified FMCG company ITC was fourth on the list of top losers in the latest 10,000 points rally of the Sensex. The stock fell over 5 per cent from its price of Rs 452.3 apiece on the BSE on December 11 to Rs 428.45 per share on July 3.

ITC shares were trading at Rs 430.7 per share, up 0.53 per cent, on the BSE at 11:17am.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares closed at Rs 1,455.55 apiece on July 3. The bank stock has dropped over 4 per cent during the period under review compared to the price of Rs 1,521.5 apiece on December 11, 2023.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,440.4 per share, down 1.04 per cent, at 11:17 am on July 4.