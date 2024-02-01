'No Relief For Middle Class, Farmers Or Students': Sachin Pilot On Interim Budget

Interim Budget 2024: "Nothing new was there in the budget," he said. (File)

Terming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim budget speech on Thursday an "election speech", Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that there was nothing new in the Budget speech and no measures were announced to provide relief to the common masses "who are facing the brunt of rising inflation".

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It's obvious that you have to praise your own government but I was expecting there might be some relief measures. There was nothing to address the rising inflation or issues related to employment. It was more of self-praising. Nothing new was there in the budget. No relief for the middle class, farmers or students. The President's address was also used as political speech."

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and said that the needs and the welfare of these four sections hold the highest priority in her government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday highlighted that the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in focusing on four major castes - Garib (Poor), Mahilayen (Women), Yuva (Youth) and Annadata (Farmer).

"The government under the leadership of the Prime Minister firmly believes to focus on four major castes i.e. 'Garib' (poor), 'Mahilayen' (women), 'Yuva' (youth) and 'Annadata' (farmer). Their needs, their aspirations, and their welfare are our highest priority. The country progresses when they progress. All four require and receive government support in their quest to better their lives. Their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward," the Finance Minister said

Nirmala Sitharaman expressed that social justice is an effective and necessary governance model.

She further added that emphasis on reducing corruption has brought transparency and benefits delivered to all the eligible people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade."Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years," the Finance Minister said.

The Finance Minister concluded her budget presentation with a positive outlook, signalling the government's determination to continue fostering inclusive growth and development.

The Budget 2024 is expected to undergo thorough scrutiny and debates in the coming days in the Parliament, as stakeholders assess its potential impact on the nation's economic trajectory.

