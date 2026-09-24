Omara Ventures India Builds Its Designer Jewellery Business Ahead Of Rs 41.99 Crore IPO

Omara Ventures India Limited, the company behind the designer jewellery brand OMARA, is preparing to enter the capital markets with its proposed Rs 41.99 crore IPO at the upper price band, scheduled to open for subscription on September 30, 2026 and close on October 5, 2026.

The company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and is proposing to list its equity shares on the BSE SME platform. The IPO carries a price band of Rs 296 to Rs 311 per equity share, with a lot size of 400 equity shares and a minimum application of 2 lots, or 800 equity shares.

While the upcoming public issue marks an important corporate milestone, the company has built its business around its focus on designer jewellery, contemporary designs and a retail-led customer proposition.

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OMARA: A Contemporary Jewellery Proposition

Omara Ventures India operates under its flagship brand OMARA, offering jewellery across a range of categories including rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery products.

The company's portfolio incorporates natural diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones and precious metals such as gold, and silver.

The brand caters to multiple jewellery occasions, including bridal, special occasions and everyday luxury. Its positioning combines contemporary aesthetics with traditional jewellery craftsmanship, with a focus on designs suited to evolving consumer preferences.

Based in Chandigarh, the company has developed its presence in the designer jewellery segment and is looking to further strengthen its retail proposition.

Financial Performance

Omara Ventures India has reported growth in its financial performance over the last financial year.

According to the financial information disclosed in the company's offer documents, revenue increased from approximately Rs 23.52 crore in FY25 to Rs 45.87 crore in FY26.

EBITDA increased from approximately Rs 4.87 crore to Rs 14.42 crore during the same period, while profit after tax rose from approximately Rs 2.73 crore in FY25 to Rs 9.36 crore in FY26.

Financial Metric FY25 FY26 Revenue Rs 23.52 Cr Rs 45.87 Cr EBTIDA Rs 4.87 Cr Rs 14.42 Cr PAT Rs 2.73 Cr Rs 9.36 Cr

The financial performance forms an important part of the company's story as it approaches its proposed public listing.

IPO to Support the Next Phase of Growth

The proposed IPO is intended to provide capital for a range of business requirements. As disclosed in the RHP, the proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards renovation and expansion of the jewellery boutique, marketing and promotional activities, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The planned deployment of funds is aligned with the company's efforts to strengthen its operating platform and support its future business requirements.

Preparing for the Public Markets

The proposed IPO represents a transition for Omara Ventures India as it moves towards the public markets.

The company is entering the IPO phase with a business centred around designer jewellery, a growing financial base and plans to invest further in its retail presence and brand.

The Rs 41.99 crore IPO at the upper price band is scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, and close on October 5, 2026.

IPO at a Glance

Particulars Details Company Omara Ventures India Limited Brand OMARA RHP Date September 22, 2026 Issue Size Rs 41.99 Crore* Issue Opening Date September 30, 2026 Issue Closing Date October 5, 2026 Price Band Rs 296 – Rs 311 per Equity Share Minimum Bid Lot 400 Equity Shares Minimum Application 2 Lots / 800 Equity Shares Minimum Application at Upper Band Rs 2,48,800 Platform BSE SME

The contents herein above shall not be considered as an invitation or persuasion to trade or invest.

Wealth Mine Networks Limited and affiliates accept no liabilities for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of any actions taken in reliance thereon. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks; read all the related documents carefully before investing. For further information and risk Factors please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus filed with BSE SME Platform and on the following websites: www.bseindia.com, www.wealthminenetworks.com, www.omara.in.