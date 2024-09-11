Minister Shares Update On Second Phase Of Semiconductor Policy Semicon 2.0

Speaking at SEMICON India 2024, the minister said 3-4 states have attracted semiconductor investments, and one unit will soon come up in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister Shares Update On Second Phase Of Semiconductor Policy Semicon 2.0

"We are now at a stage when first stage of semicon project is completed," he said (File)

New Delhi:

The government has started working on the second phase of the semiconductor policy, Semicon 2.0, which is expected to be in place in 3-4 months, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at SEMICON India 2024, the minister said 3-4 states have attracted semiconductor investments, and one unit will soon come up in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are now at a stage when first stage of semicon project is completed. Now we are formulating Semicon 2.0 which will be an expanded form of Semicon 1.0. It will take us 3-4 months to put it in place," Mr Vaishnaw said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.