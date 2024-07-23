'Historic Moment': Bihar Cricket Body Welcomes Budget Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament during her Budget speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a host of Bihar-specific announcements in the Union Budget, which include developing sports infrastructure in the state. The announcements, said Ms Sitharaman, are in line to make to make the region an engine to attain 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). This was welcomed by Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari, who called it "a historic moment for the entire sports community of our state". Mr Tiwari also thanked the Finance Minister for the significant investment.

"The development of new sports facilities is not only a matter of pride but also a crucial step towards nurturing the immense talent in Bihar. The advanced infrastructure will provide our athletes with the necessary resources for training, competition and excelling at national and international levels. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a vibrant sports culture in our state," Mr Tiwari said in a statement.

The cricketing body chief said this will help Bihar cricket reach new heights.

"The establishment of advanced medical facilities will ensure that our athletes receive top-notch healthcare and support, allowing them to perform their best without worrying about injuries or health issues. The inclusion of sports medicine will play a key role in enhancing the overall performance and health of our players," Mr Tiwari added.

Other announcements for Bihar include human resource development, infrastructure and the generation of economic opportunities to make the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh an engine to attain 'Viksit Bharat'.

"On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar. We will also support the construction of road connectivity projects namely Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur Expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore," Mr Sitharaman said in her speech.