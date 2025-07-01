HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Out: How To Check Status Online, Latest GMP

HDB Financial Services, a non-banking finance company backed by HDFC Bank, has received overwhelming subscription for its Rs 12,500 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). With allotment now finalised, subscription details and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) - used as a proxy for expected listing gains - are in focus.

IPO Allotment Status Declared

The IPO opened on June 25 and closed on June 27, with allotment confirmed on June 30. The allotted shares will hit the bourses on Wednesday, July 2, according ti tentative schedule.

How to Check Your Allotment

Investors can verify their allotment via:

BSE website: Select "Equity", then "HDB Financial Services", enter PAN or application number, and verify

NSE portal: Choose "Equity and SME IPO bids", select the issue, and input PAN and application number

IPO registrar (Link Intime/MUFG Intime): Select HDB Financial Services and enter PAN, app number, DP/Client ID

This allows investors to check status quickly and independently.

Grey Market Premium and Market Outlook

The GMP currently stands at Rs 67-74, suggesting a listing premium of approximately 9-11 per cent over the Rs 740 upper price band. Earlier projections had anticipated up to an 11 per cent boost, signalling positivity among retail and institutional investors.

Institutional Demand And Investor Sentiment

HDB Financial's IPO was fully subscribed by Day 2, following massive demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors. QIBs subscribed nearly 55 times, while retail applications were oversubscribed around 1.4 times.

This strong reception underscores renewed enthusiasm in the IPO market and growing investor confidence in India's NBFC (non-banking finance company) sector.

Listing and Forward Outlook

HDB Financial is expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2. Based on the GMP, analysts forecast a debut price in the Rs 807-Rs 823 range.