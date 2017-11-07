Mahindra Logistics IPO: Listing Date, Allotment Status And Other Details Mahindra Logistics IPO was priced in the band of 425-429 per share, valuing the service provider at Rs 3,052 crore at upper end of the price band of Rs 429 per share.

Mahindra Logistics IPO was subscribed nearly eight times.



The IPO was priced in the band of 425-429 per share, valuing the service provider at Rs 3,052 crore at upper end of the price band of Rs 429 per share. Through this IPO, the promoter, Mahindra and Mahindra, will sell a total of 96.7 lakh shares (worth Rs 411 crore on the lower band and Rs 415 crore on the upper band) while an equal number of shares will be offloaded by some private equity investors.



Many brokerages, including Aum Capital, KRChoksey Research and Angel Broking, had a 'subscribe' rating on Mahindra Logistics IPO, citing strong growth possibilities in the logistics sector.



Mahindra Logistics follows an asset light model in which most assets (vehicles and warehouses) are owned/provided by its business partners. The company operates in two business segments: supply chain management (SCM) and corporate people transport solutions (PTS). The supply chain management segment offers customised and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, warehousing, in-factory logistics and value added services to clients.



In the corporate people transport solutions segment, Mahindra Logistics provides technology-enabled people transportation solutions and services across the country to more than 100 domestic and multinational companies operating in the industries of IT, BPOs, KPOs, financial services, consulting and manufacturing.





