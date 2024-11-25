NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status Online

NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment: It is priced in a band of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.

The NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25, following strong investor interest during the subscription period. The IPO received bids for a total of 1,43,37,30,852 shares against the 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 2.42 times.

Retail investors bid for 29,71,16,898 shares, which amounted to an oversubscription of 3.44 times the shares allocated for their category. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also exceeded expectations, bidding for 85,84,49,286 shares, or 3.32 times the 25,88,23,531 shares reserved for them. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) fell short of full subscription, applying for 10,44,99,810 shares compared to the 12,94,11,764 shares available, leading to a subscription of only 81 per cent of their allocated quota.

The NTPC Green Energy IPO is set to list on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date being November 27, 2024.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can verify their status through the official websites of BSE, NSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Check allotment on BSE website

· Visit the direct BSE allotment status page

· Under the ‘Issue Type' dropdown, select ‘Equity'

· Choose ‘NTPC Green Energy Limited' from the list of options

· Enter either your application number or PAN card details in the respective field

· Complete the CAPTCHA by clicking on ‘I'm not a robot'

· Click on the Search' button

· Your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Check allotment on Kfin Technologies website

· Visit the website of Kfin Technologies

· From the dropdown menu, choose ‘NTPC Green Energy Limited'

· Pick one of the following options — Application Number, Demat Account or PAN

· Enter the relevant details based on your chosen identification method.

· Fill in the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

· Click the Submit. button to proceed

· Your allotment status will be displayed on your screen

Bidders can also check the status of their NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment on the NSE portal using their PAN and bank account details here.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Details

Priced in a band of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share, the NTPC Green Energy IPO is entirely a fresh issue, offering 92.59 crore shares. The company, a subsidiary of state-run NTPC, aims to generate Rs 10,000 crore through the IPO.

While IDBI Capital Market Services, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers, Kfin Technologies is the IPO's registrar.

The net proceeds from the NTPC Green Energy IPO will be allocated for investment in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), a wholly owned subsidiary, to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, either partially or in full. Any remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) serves as the primary entity overseeing NTPC's green energy initiatives.