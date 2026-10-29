FarEye's Revenue Jumps 24.58% In FY26, Losses Narrow

Logistics technology platform FarEye has turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY2026. The company announced that its revenue from operations rose 24.58 per cent from FY25 to FY26.

FarEye Technologies announced the results for the year ended March 31, 2026, and said it had achieved positive Profit after Tax (PAT). The company's total income in FY26 was Rs 265 crore, while revenue from operations increased from Rs 197 crore to Rs 246 crore from FY25 to FY26.

The company's total expenses increased almost 3.12 per cent in the same period. The adjusted EBITDA also improved by 65.58 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

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The logistics technology firm serves delivery operations across courier, express and parcel providers, retailers, food and beverage businesses, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers with a direct-to-consumer channel, among others.

FarEye's Performance In FY26

The firm's losses after tax narrowed to Rs 9.41 crore in FY26 from Rs 52.1 crore in FY25, indicating an improvement of almost 81.94 per cent between the fiscal periods. Cash reserves stood at Rs 270.6 crore at the close of FY26.

Subscription revenue from committed, multi-year recurring contracts accounted for the bulk of revenue from operations at 83.25 per cent.

International markets such as North America, Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific comprised 91.88 per cent of revenue from operations in FY26. About 70.86 per cent came from customers who had an annual consolidated revenue of $500 million or more.

The company also stated adopting AI tools in their operations and product development improved productivity significantly, leading to growth while employee costs remained virtually the same year-on-year.

FarEye publicly launched PILOT in April 2026, an agentic AI layer to assist dispatch teams with activities such as scheduling, driver assignment and exception management. Human approval and override controls remain part of the process.

Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO of FarEye, said that the firm has continued to make investments in their products and AI capabilities while keeping their focus on the underlying fundamentals of the business.

“Our FY26 performance was driven by a combination of continued enterprise customer growth, improving efficiency in how we operate and deliver our technology, and disciplined cost management,” he added.

As of FY26 end, FarEye served 13 customers that are either group entities of Fortune Global 500 companies or Fortune Global 500 companies.