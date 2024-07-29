'Excited For Future Collaborations': Gautam Adani Meets FedEx CEO

Gautam Adani further said that the FedEx CEO's vision is truly inspiring

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday had an "insightful meeting" with FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam, adding that he is "excited" about future collaborations with the global logistics company.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani appreciated Subramaniam for visiting Mundra to see the Group's world-class Port and Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

"Proud to see an Indian at the helm of a top company revolutionising global logistics through digital innovation," said the Adani Group Chairman.

pic.twitter.com/iurl6haqx5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 29, 2024

Gautam Adani further said that the FedEx CEO's vision is truly inspiring, adding that he is "excited for future collaborations".

Subramaniam said recently that India is a key market for the company as its GDP continues to grow amid robust talent and digital transformation. FedEx recently launched its advanced capability community in India that will serve as a hub for the company's technological and digital innovation.

