Budget 2025 Focuses On Digital, AI-Driven Education, Skilling For Global Workforce

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focuses on education, skill development, and research to prepare India's youth for the future job market. With strategic investments in AI, digital literacy, and higher education infrastructure, the budget aims to enhance global competitiveness.

AI Integration And Digital Expansion

Rahul Subramaniam, Co-founder of Athena Education, commended the Rs 500 crore allocation for Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, describing it as a "forward-thinking roadmap for education."

He further emphasised that the budget's focus on accessibility, skill development, and technological integration demonstrates a commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills. Expanding IITs and medical colleges will enhance both quality and capacity, positioning education as a key driver of national progress.



Building A Skilled Workforce For Global Opportunities

The creation of five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling, along with a 6,500-seat expansion in IITs, aims to bridge skill gaps and raise vocational training standards. Additionally, the 10,000 scholarships under the PM Research Fellowship will cultivate a tech-savvy workforce aligned with global demands.

Rs 500 Crore allocation For AI In Education

The budget's Rs 500 crore allocation for AI in education is India's first major step to integrate generative AI into its learning ecosystem. These initiatives position educational institutions as hubs for research and development, moving beyond traditional degree providers.

Ramani Dathi, Director of TeamLease HCM, noted that the budget aims to bridge the gap between technological advancements and workforce readiness through initiatives like the National Digital Skill Development Mission and AI-driven education platforms.

Empowering Global Student Mobility

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, described the budget as transformative for India's student community, particularly the revisions to the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).



Piyush Kumar, Regional Director at IDP Education, also praised the removal of TCS on education-related remittances funded through loans, calling it a significant step in easing financial barriers for students aspiring to study abroad.

"The removal of TCS, on education-related remittances funded through loans is a particularly commendable step, easing financial barriers for students aspiring to study abroad. This forward-thinking approach ensures that India's youth have access to the best opportunities, both within the country and globally," he said.