What Nirmala Sitharaman Said On Tax, Economy, 'Viksit' Bharat'. Full Text

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on development and growth in the interim Budget speech, the last before the Lok Sabha polls in May. A significant announcement made by Ms Sitharaman was the decision to maintain the existing income tax slabs, which had been reduced and rationalised. last year.

The interim budget is being seen as an economic manifesto for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Presenting her sixth straight budget, Nirmala Sitharaman also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is working to make India a 'Viksit (Developed) Bharat' by 2047, and that this development would be "all round, all inclusive, and all pervasive".

Here is Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget 2024 speech:

The budget is being closely scrutinised by analysts and market participants for insights into the ruling party's strategy for India's economic trajectory. With promises of stability, growth, and an eye on the future, the interim budget sets the tone for the political and economic landscape leading up to the impending national elections.