Budget 2024: Centre To Remove Customs Duty On 3 Life-Saving Cancer Medicines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to completely slash the custom duties on three cancer medicines. Centre has proposed to cut the customs duty on Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab from 10 per cent to zero.

"To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The finance minister also proposed changes in the basic customs duty on x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines.

"My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export-competitiveness, and simplify taxation, while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount," she said.

Industry leaders have welcomed the exemption of customs duty on the three life-saving drugs with FICCI Health Services Committee Chairman and Founder Harsh Mahajan calling it a "welcome step".

Praveen Gupta, Fortis Hospital Principle Director and Chief of Neurology, said the customs exemption on the cancer medicine and medical technology like x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors will strengthen India's domestic capabilities in the healthcare sector.

"Though these measures are far less than expected, they will make advanced cancer treatments more affordable and accessible, addressing a critical need given the high cost of such treatments," he said.

The government has also increased the allocation for the Union health ministry from over Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,958.63 crore in the 2024 budget.

Out of this, over Rs 87,000 crore has been given to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and more than Rs 3,000 crore to the Department of Health Research. The budget allocation for AIIMS, New Delhi has been increased by nearly Rs 300 crore to Rs 4,523 crore.

However, the allocation for the National Digital Health Mission remains the same at Rs 200 crore.