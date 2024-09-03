Air India Passengers Can Now Track Checked-in Bags By Scanning Baggage Tags

It is powered by AI-based computer vision technology (Representational)

Air India passengers can now track their checked-in bags by scanning their baggage tags, with the airline introducing an AI-based feature in its mobile app.

The airline, which has faced complaints related to baggage in recent times, has introduced 'AEYE Vision', feature that provides real-time trip updates.

"AEYE Vision allows passengers to access flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by simply scanning a code on their ticket, boarding pass, or baggage tag," it said in a release on Tuesday.

It is powered by AI-based computer vision technology, which broadly refers to analysis of images and videos using various algorithms.

According to the carrier, passengers can scan their baggage tags to keep a track of their checked-in bags. "This feature can inform users of when bags are loaded, unloaded, and are ready for pick up at the baggage claim".

The airline plans to add more features such as baggage dimension check, passport scan, image-based destination search, and augmented reality-based destination details in its mobile app in the coming months, the release said.

"Modern-day computer vision technologies based on artificial neural networks have the power to recognise objects and patterns with a degree of accuracy matching or exceeding human perception. This has the potential to eliminate cumbersome data entry from input constrained devices such as the mobile phone," Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said.

