Adani Group Sells Remaining 7% Stake In Adani Wilmar Ltd In Block Deal

Adani Group has sold its remaining 7 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd in a block deal that attracted strong institutional demand.

Domestic mutual fund houses, including Vanguard, Charles Schwab, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata MF, Quant MF, and Bandhan MF, bought the stake, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also bought into the clean-out block.

Market sources add that Wilmar's long-term institutional partners such as GIC are expected to increase their exposure to AWL as the promoter structure stabilises.

Earlier this week, the Adani Group had sold 13 per cent stake in AWL to bring its exposure down to 7 per cent.

AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) has completed a major shareholder reshaping after Adani Enterprises fully exited its 44 per cent stake, including the final 7 per cent clean-out block placed on November 20 at Rs 275 per share.

The total realisation for Adani Enterprises stands at Rs 15,707 crore.

With the full exit now complete, Singapore-based Wilmar International becomes the sole promoter with an estimated 57 per cent holding, giving AWL a clear multinational ownership profile.

AWL, which markets the "Fortune" brand -- India's largest edible oil franchise -- also operates an integrated food staples business across wheat flour, rice, pulses, and ready-to-cook products.

Analysts note that the company's business fundamentals remain strong, supported by Wilmar's global sourcing network and AWL's deep domestic distribution.

Despite this, the stock trades near its lowest levels since its 2022 IPO, following a prolonged phase of stake-sale related uncertainty and commodity-driven volatility.

With the Adani overhang now fully removed and ownership concentrated with a single multinational promoter, analysts see potential for a technical rebound and valuation re-rating.

The broadened institutional base created by the recent placements is also expected to improve trading stability and long-term investor participation.

AWL now enters a new phase as an MNC-controlled food and staples company, with global capital flows expected to play a larger role in shaping its investor profile going forward.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)