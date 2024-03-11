Adani Group Has Rs 60,000-Crore Plan To Expand 7 Airports: Karan Adani

The Adani Group has plans to expand seven airports in the country over the next five 5-10 years with a capital expenditure of Rs 60,000 crore. The capacity of the airports managed by Adani Ports will increase three times by the end of next decade, said the company's Managing Director Karan Adani on Sunday.

Out of this, Rs 30,000 crore will be spent on the 'airside' and the rest will be spent on the 'cityside' at the airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram, said Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal.

The 'airside' is the portion of the airport that includes arrival and departure areas, runway, control towers, and hangars. 'Cityside' refers to the area around the airport where commercial facilities are located.

Mr Adani also clarified that the Rs 18,000 crore allocated for the Phase-I development at the Navi Mumbai airport is not part of the 60,000 crore expansion plan.

A new terminal was inaugurated at the Lucknow Airport yesterday. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr Adani said the airports managed by Adani Group has a capacity of 10-11 crore passengers annually, which will be increased up to three times.

"Overall, we are looking at a combined capacity of 25-30 crore annual passenger capacity by 2040," he added.

The Group does not have any firm plan to get its airport subsidiary listed and the investments will be funded through internal accruals of the Adani Enterprises Ltd, the parent company, he added.

