Budget 2019: Finance Minister Proposes Starting Exclusive Channel For Startups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

"This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said.

