On Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary, A Kaleidoscope Of Their Love Story: 'Would Have Been 41 Years Today'

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in a throwback pic (courtesy neetu54)

"Would have been 41 years today," wrote Neetu Kapoor, remembering late husband Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, co-star of several movies, fell in love and got married in 1980, after a long courtship period. Their son Ranbir Kapoor is an actor while daughter Riddhima is a Delhi-based jewellery designer. Along with her heart-wrenching note, Neetu Kapoor shared a montage of memories, set to the song Hum Hain Is Pal Yahan. The video features glimpses of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's years of togetherness, including snippets of their public appearances, travel diaries, throwback glimpses, wedding memories and more.

Here's how Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films Dhan Daulat, Anjane Mein, Doosara Aadmi, Amar Akbar And Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie among others. In 2010, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh reunited on-screen after 30 years for the movie Do Dooni Chaar, which won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film. They co-starred again, with their son Ranbir Kapoor this time, in 2013 film Besharam.

Neetu Kapoor often pours her heart out about missing Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. This is what she shared on Karwa Chauth last year:

"Today would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry," wrote Neetu Kapoor in December. Rishi Kapoor featured as young Raju (older version played by Raj Kapoor) in Mera Naam Joker, released in 1970.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor is often remembered by Neetu Kapoor in her posts on Instagram with heart-touching notes about the value of loved ones. "End of our story," she had written in her good bye note to Rishi Kapoor.