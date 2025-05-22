Samartha, born in 2021, just 3 years old when she welcomed NDTV into her home, surprises anyone who encounters her for the first time.

At this tender age, Samartha can name all the continents, most countries of the world, and prominent world leaders. From geography to history to science, Samartha is curious to learn about everything.

Her mother, Mahalakshmi, tells us that Samartha can answer up to 150 general knowledge questions correctly, in one go. Her unique abilities won her the prestigious Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar in 2024.

Dharavi's New Kid Rockstar

Mahalakshmi is also proud of the fact that Samartha is from Dharavi in Mumbai, India's biggest slum. She is easily Dharavi's youngest big achiever, but one among many.

So, how did Samartha's mother discover her daughter's special ability?

"I'm a teacher, I teach coaching classes in Dharavi and Mahim. Samartha was only 3 months old when I started taking her to these classes. I just wanted her to be with me. My intention wasn't for her to learn what I was teaching my students. But she was very, very inquisitive!"

When she was only 7 months old, Samartha could reel off 'A for Apple, B for Ball..' from memory, all the way to Z. She could also name various animals and imitate their sounds.

Mahalakshmi told us, "I could see she was gifted, but I thought I should give it more time to find out what she was capable of. But Samartha would surprise us every day - she was soon naming Union Ministers and prominent sportspersons."

Child Prodigy Discovered

Soon after, Mahalakshmi recorded and sent a video of Samartha answering GK questions to a friend in Hyderabad, who suggested that she reach out to organisations which test and evaluate child prodigies.

"Samartha couldn't even sit properly when she appeared for her first online interview and evaluation. But, even so, she answered everything they asked her," recalls Mahalakshmi.

After that, there was no stopping the child. An organisation called PITI (Profile of International Talent & Intellectuals) got in touch with Mahalakshmi and suggested that she get Samartha global recognition. When she was just 19 months old, the prodigy from Dharavi answered 54 general knowledge questions in just five minutes!

'Want To Send Her To The Best School'

But here's the part that bothers Mahalakshmi - she doesn't understand why the 'Dharavi' tag should be a disadvantage for Samartha.

"I know my kid is very bright, and like any other mother, I want to send my child to the best school. But the sad part is, I will probably have to send her to a BMC school. Why? Because she lives in Dharavi and no good school wants a kid from this area, their school buses also don't come to our area..."

Mahalakshmi believes that for a child like Samartha, with unusual learning abilities, there should be financial support. Her earnings are not enough to pay the high private school fees in Mumbai.

"Kids who are not half as bright go to the best schools because their parents have a good bank balance, but my super bright kid suffers because my bank statement doesn't look good enough. The talent of the child should matter, not the parents' money, or where they live..." argues the prodigy's feisty mother.

Mahalakshmi is keen that Samartha, and even the kids she teaches at her coaching centre, are able to achieve more than their parents. Despite struggling to make ends meet, Mahalakshmi says she teaches several of her underprivileged children free of cost. But she believes that such support should be institutionalised. And enforced.

Redevelopment Can Alter the Dharavi 'Perception'

"I teach some students for free, because I want to bring some change in society, where education isn't only for the rich. Only if the poor are educated can they live a better life. Education cannot be treated like just another business."

Caught between the stigma attached to being 'from a slum', and a lack of resources, a vast number of children are being denied access to quality education. Mahalakshmi hopes that slum redevelopment will address at least a part of the problem. "I'm hoping that, after the redevelopment, people will look at Dharavi and the people of Dharavi differently. I hope, after that, schools will look at our kids differently, and admissions will become easier."

Mahalakshmi says she doesn't want Samartha to just become another doctor or engineer. "I want her to help society, change the minds of people - that we aren't defined by our caste, class or religion, but by our thoughts."

Most literacy studies share broad comparisons between urban and rural India. This tends to gloss over the fact that literacy is considerably lower among India's urban poor, most of whom reside in urban slums. The reasons are obvious - lack of access to schools, even government schools, and the lack of resources to put children through school - and they echo Mahalakshmi's thoughts.

Add to that the gender factor, and one would easily understand a proud mother's fears for her talented daughter's future, simply because she is a young girl growing up in an urban Indian slum.

Need For Transformation

Samartha's story underlines the urgent need for a transformation of India's urban slums. Close to half of Mumbai's population lives in its slums, occupying barely 8% of the city's residential space, with little access to reasonable health, sanitation and education infrastructure. Informally, they live as second-class citizens.

Slum redevelopment must become a big part of India's approach to urban planning if we want to pay more than lip service to serve the needs of India's slum dwellers. Only then can we support fellow citizens like the amazing little Samartha and her heroic mother, who is fighting against the odds to give her daughter the quality education and the chance for a better life that she fully deserves.

Let's give Mahalakshmi the last word - "Any school would be lucky to have a kid like my Samartha. She and other kids like her should not lose their opportunity just because of our address. I believe that my daughter is magic, and God is very kind, so she'll surely shine in whatever she does!"

(Divya Talwar is a video creator and writer with over 20 years of experience in creative storytelling. She has produced content across TV and digital platforms that inspires, and resonates.)

