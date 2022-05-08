New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi initiated a year-long campaign #Justice4EveryChild to support child victims of sexual abuse and rape who are fighting their cases in court. The campaign aims to intervene in 5,000 cases of child sexual abuse and rape in 100 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the country with the highest backlogs of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) cases across India.

Child sexual abuse and rape is a national crisis. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report for 2019, three children are raped and five children are sexually assaulted every hour in India. Justice For Every Child is a national campaign that will ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get legal representation, mental health support, rehabilitation and compensation to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom.

Here are the Live Updates from the #Justice4EveryChild Telethon:

May 08, 2022 13:58 (IST) When innocent school time, friendships are replaced with pain, shame trauma, it should haunt each and every one of us. Nearly 132 children were abused every single day in 2020. What can you and I do about this? Join NDTV and Kailash Satyarthi's campaign Justice For Every Child. Watch a special 5-hour telethon on May 8 from 4pm onwards.





May 07, 2022 13:21 (IST) Child sexual abuse is a national crisis. With your help, we can strengthen systems for timely justice and rehabilitation for our children who have suffered from sexual abuse

Join the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) and NDTV in our fight for justice for every child.



May 07, 2022 13:17 (IST) 5 children are sexually abused every hour: Kailash Satyarthi

To ensure timely justice for child victims of sexual abuse, extend your helping hand to #Justice4EveryChild campaign



