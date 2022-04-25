Blog: In Ukraine, A Town In Hell, Landmines In Kindergarten Grounds

In the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, all that remained of an entire apartment block was a stuffed bear, the carcass of a kitten at its feet. Next to it, a broken cell phone and a small umbrella.

The bear sat out in the open. Other stuffed animals lay nearby. This had been a child's room.

An entire chunk of the apartment block all around the bear had been brought down. How it remained sitting at the same site, seemingly untouched, is anyone's guess.

When I returned to Borodyanka a few days later, it was still there, amidst the rubble all around. Though bulldozers had started clearing out debris, the bear hadn't moved. When I went closer to look at it one last time, I noticed that it didn't have eyes.

Borodyanka is hell - a middle class township overrun by the some of the worst excesses of the war. It is one of the areas being probed by the International Criminal Court after allegations that retreating Russian soldiers had committed crimes against humanity.

In the central square of the town, I met an elderly woman who had survived the assault on the town. The smile she flashed when I reached out to her to say "Hello" changed to tears when I asked whether it was true that women and children had been raped and murdered here. She told me she was scrounging around for food on one of the days that the town was occupied by Russian soldiers. There was a rumble of tanks in the distance. She spotted a young woman and asked her to move to safety. "I am not scared of their tanks," the young woman told her. "Tanks don't scare me anymore after what their soldiers did to me."

There were other accounts of Russian excesses. A second person I met told me that a car clearly marked with stickers saying "children" had been targeted by Russian soldiers. The vehicle was attacked; he does not know how many inside were killed.

Right opposite the central square in Borodyanka is a kindergarten on a large plot. One saw playgrounds, colourful picket fences adorned by paintings done by children... and bunkers, land-mines and booby traps.

This had been the main Russian military base in this town.

When I visited the kindergarten in Borodyanka, it had largely been de-mined, but we were warned that it remained extremely unsafe. There were clear warnings by Ukrainian soldiers - don't try and walk into the bunker complex dug by Russian soldiers into the ground along the periphery of the school. When they retreated, the Russians laid traps all around - trip wires attached to concealed grenades, landmines dug into the soft soil. The goal was clear - slow down efforts of Ukrainian soldiers to reclaim these areas and, if possible, maim and kill as many as possible.

As Ukrainian municipal authorities worked furiously to clear out debris of destroyed buildings, I came across one building that remained standing - a white structure with skulls spray-painted all over it. This building also had bunkers dug into its front garden. Ukrainian volunteers working to clear out the building told me that this was a Russian sniper's nest since it had clear views of the surrounding area. The woman who led the group of volunteers also told me the Russians used to store their loot here. ''They stole everything they could find in the area. When they retreated and were unable to take everything with them, they tried to burn down the place.'' She points to a series of shelves full of files - some of them scorched. ''This used to be the main administrative centre of Borodyanka. These files have municipal and other details of residents who lived here. They tried to burn down this archive.''

At the rear of the building, under a window used as a gun position, there was a pencil sketch, immaculately drawn. It showed the view from the window and exact distances to buildings and structures in the vicinity. This was a ready reckoner for soldiers manning this position. They knew the exact range to their targets if one appeared in the distance, a handy aid for a sniper looking to pick off targets.

On the ground floor of the building, at another gun position partially concealed by bricks, a strange irony - right next to a gap between the bricks, through which they used to fire, there was a message scrawled on a wall. It said, "Peace to the world".

With progress towards Kyiv disastrously stalled by the middle of March, the Russians moved into townships like Borodyanka on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital which they ruthlessly attacked, while at the same time, fending off attacks from Ukrainian defenders armed with anti-tank missiles provided by NATO countries. Unable to defend their soldiers and weaponry from pin-point attacks in populated areas, the Russians chose, instead, to bring down the towns - everything that came in their path - schools, apartment complexes, stores.

We saw signs of this devastation everywhere - Irpin, Makariv, Bucha, on the outskirts of Chernihiv further to the North and here in Borodyanka.

In Chernihiv, a historic town that lies just 30 kilometres south of the border with Belarus, from where Russian soldiers invaded, we came across a graveyard being rapidly expanded.

There were at least a thousand freshly dug graves here, the date of the death of every individual having been inscribed on a wooden placard beneath each cross. Almost everyone here had died in March this year. Bodies in caskets were still being brought in after they were found from debris of collapsed buildings.

Viktor, the gravedigger, told us that everyone buried in individual graves had been identified. There was also a mass grave nearby for individuals whose identity remains unknown.

''The bodies kept coming in. There were Russian aircraft in the skies bombing the area. I just kept digging,'' he said.

On Day 2 of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had told journalists, "Nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine." And that there were '"no strikes on civilian infrastructure."

It's a fairly desperate situation now across Ukraine. After trying for several weeks, I was finally able to cross over into the war-hit country today. As we negotiated a particular border crossing in eastern Poland, we came across lots of problems; lots of inspectors, lots of questions, curiosity over why anybody would want to enter Ukraine.

But it's something that we have been trying to do now for a while. I was on board the Air India flight on its way to Kyiv which had to return to Delhi because the bombings in the Ukrainian capital forced the closure of airspace.

Since then, the situation has deteriorated greatly as has been widely reported and so the goal was to get into the western part of Ukraine which meant crossing over from Poland.

Crossing over from Poland this time involved jumping onto the back of a truck belonging to a German NGO, having to stop at least six times, and being questioned several times by inspectors on both the Polish side and on the Ukrainian side.

Reporting from Lviv in western Ukraine.

There were moments when I didn't think this was going to happen at all and being caught in no man's land between Poland and Ukraine in a war situation where there is mass confusion all around was a very real prospect.

Upon entering Ukraine, I saw dozens of vehicles parked, trying to get into Poland from the other side. Each vehicle was packed full of people. There were many more on foot, queued up, trying to cross over into Poland.

I did not see many Indian students perhaps reflecting the fact that a large number of Indian students and Indian nationals have already left Ukraine at this juncture.

The situation on this side is tense. This is the one part of Ukraine that has not been attacked per se so far. And the real worry is, it's just a matter of time before there are attacks over here in the western city of Lviv where I am right now. There are air raid sirens that go off from time to time.

It is unreal because this is a reality that people never expected in the 21st century - the prospect of a large European nation being invaded as this country has been by Russia. And a return to the Cold War scenario which nobody expected would take place.

At a children's shelter in Lviv.

I visited a children's shelter as part of my Day 1 reportage. There were about six or seven children who had managed to escape with their parents and loved ones from Kyiv. The journey for all of them has been distressing and difficult.

That's something that has been reflected by Indian students, so many of whom have faced the greatest hardships in trying to exit Ukraine - having to walk dozens of kilometres, having been pushed around by the police or border guards, having to stand in line sometimes for days without much food or water and in many cases unable to get out of the cities where they were

In particular, the experience of the Indian students from Kharkiv who were stuck for a very long time is perhaps the clearest example of how dangerous the overall situation is.

As I drove into the city of Lviv, we found many roadblocks on the way run by the Ukrainian police and the Ukrainian army. Multiple checks and questions 'why are you trying to enter Ukraine at this stage'. A great deal of curiosity and certainly suspicion as well.

Many Indian students have had a very difficult time leaving Ukraine.

This was a process that took me a long time to figure out. And then explain. All without being able to speak or understand the language. And while the city centre in Lviv looks normal, it's the areas outside where there is a process of barricading which has now started.

The tension is palpable. A lot of Ukrainian nationals say they are trying to speak to their relatives, friends, loved ones, all across their country. They know about the situation in Kherson. They know about the situation in Kharkiv. They know about the situation in Kyiv.

Lviv is the city where several foreign missions including the Indian mission have fallen back on. It seems to be the last area where there has been no Russian assault or attack so far. There is just one thought on everyone's minds here - the hope that the intense shelling, and the intensification of the Russian assault on all the major cities in Ukraine, don't hit this city as well.

(Vishnu Som is Executive Editor, NDTV 24x7)

