Zelensky To Meet Trump On Monday After US President's Summit With Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with US President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday. Zelensky said so after holding a call with Trump, during which the US leader informed him about the "main points" of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," Zelensky said.

"I am grateful for the invitation."

Zelensky said he had a "long and substantive conversation with Trump", which began as a one-on-one talk, before being joined by European leaders.

The Washington meeting is set to take place three days after Trump's talks with Putin in Alaska ended with no ceasefire announcement or apparent breakthrough to end Moscow's more than three-year-long invasion.

The day after the US-Russia summit, Zelensky called for Kyiv's European allies to be involved at "every stage" of talks.

He also reiterated that he would be ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin -- something that Kyiv has been pushing for but which the Kremlin has been resisting.

"Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelensky said.

